Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Latham Closes Shanghai Office To Consolidate In Beijing

By Andrea Keckley · August 18, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT

Latham & Watkins LLP is closing its Shanghai office as it approaches the end of its lease there in favor of operating out of a consolidated hub in Beijing....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

Diversity Snapshot promo Law360's Diversity Snapshot: How Firms Stack Up

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Lewis Brisbois Breakoff Firm Closes As Attys Seek HomesModern Lawyer
  2. Southwest Religious Training Sanctions Paused Amid AppealModern Lawyer
  3. Snell & Wilmer Appoints 23-Year Vet As Denver Office LeadModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact