Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Clark Hill Expands Ireland Ops With Dublin Firm Merger

By Adrian Cruz · August 21, 2023, 4:31 PM EDT

Clark Hill PLC announced Monday that it had merged with the Dublin-based HBMO Solicitors, adding 10 lawyers to enhance the firm's commercial law capabilities in Ireland and on the European continent....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

Diversity Snapshot promo Law360's Diversity Snapshot: How Firms Stack Up

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Shearman To Shut Down Seoul OfficeModern Lawyer
  2. Linklaters Counsel Returns To Shearman In New York Modern Lawyer
  3. Lewis Brisbois Breakoff Firm Closes As Attys Seek HomesModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact