Conservative Group Sues BigLaw Firms Over DEI Fellowships

A conservative group whose founder sparked the demise of affirmative action in college admissions this year sued Perkins Coie LLP and Morrison Foerster LLP on Tuesday over their diversity fellowship programs...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now