The 2023 Women In Law Report

August 29, 2023, 2:03 PM EDT ·
While law firms are slowly diversifying their ranks, they're behind the curve when it comes to improving access and opportunities for women.

Law360 Pulse's annual Women in Law Report reveals only modest growth in the proportion of female lawyers in private practice in the U.S., with the percentage of female equity partners still at well below parity. About half of associates are now women, yet they represent only a quarter of equity partners.

Check out our visualizations to see how female attorneys are faring across the industry and at specific firms. You'll also find a deep dive into the data we've collected this year and some analysis and tips from a few of the women who made it to the very top of the ladder.

How Firms Stack Up On Gender Equity

By Gerald Schifman | Graphic by Ben Jay | August 29, 2023

While women are a growing presence at law firms, a glass ceiling remains in place. Women now make up a majority at the associate level, but make up just one-quarter of equity partners, according to the 2023 Women in Law Report.

A Deep Dive Into Law360 Pulse's Women In Law Report

By Kevin Penton | August 29, 2023

The legal industry experienced incremental gains for female lawyers in private practice in the U.S., with women now representing half of all associates. Here are the highlights from our annual survey.

Representation In The Ranks: How Firms Are Faring

By Gerald Schifman | Graphic by Jonathan Hayter | August 29, 2023

Law360 Pulse's Women in Law Report provides a data-driven view of U.S. law firms at the end of 2023. Here, we look at the representation of women at all levels of a typical law firm, from associates to equity partners.

How Female Leaders Approach Remote Work Policies

By Xiumei Dong | August 29, 2023

As the legal industry continues to grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work has emerged as a pivotal aspect of the new normal, with some embracing the newfound flexibility, while others emphasize the value of in-office collaboration.

These Firms Have The Most Women In Equity Partnerships

By Kevin Penton | Graphic by Jonathan Hayter | August 30, 2023

Law firms still have a long way to go before they can achieve gender parity in the upper levels. But these law firms are performing better than others in breaking the proverbial glass ceiling that prevents women from attaining leadership roles.

Glass Ceiling Shows Cracks As More Women Lead Law Firms

By Aebra Coe | August 30, 2023

Even as law firms' progress toward gender parity has in some respects has been slow, the industry recently experienced a more rapid transformation when it comes to top leadership positions.

Resume Gaps Are No Longer Kryptonite To Your Legal Career

By Jill Backer of the Ave Maria School of Law | August 30, 2023

Female attorneys and others who pause their careers for a few years will find that gaps in work history are increasingly acceptable among legal employers, meaning with some networking, retraining and a few other strategies, lawyers can successfully reenter the workforce.
