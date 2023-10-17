Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MVP: Covington's Mark Herman

By Elizabeth Daley · October 17, 2023, 1:03 PM EDT

Mark D. Herman of Covington & Burling LLP led Merck & Co. to a $1.4 billion victory, defeating its insurers' war exclusion to secure coverage for NotPetya malware attacks against the...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

pulse promo These Firms Are The 2023 Social Impact Leaders

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Amundsen Davis To Acquire Columbus Business Law ShopDaily Litigation
  2. Kean Miller Adds Ex-Preis Litigation Duo In Houston Daily Litigation
  3. Buchalter Boosts Seattle Office With 3 New ShareholdersDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Women in Law Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact