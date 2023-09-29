Trump To Face NY AG As 'Fraud' At Trial, His Empire At Stake

After three years of investigation, litigation and ceaseless appeals, the New York attorney general is set to bring former President Donald Trump to trial Monday as she seeks to put him out of...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now