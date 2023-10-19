Grant Helps Quinnipiac Maintain Fight Against Homelessness

Quinnipiac University School of Law's Homelessness Mitigation Mediation Program has received a $540,000 grant from the Connecticut Department of Housing, allowing the program to run for another two years.The funds will support the project, known as HMMP, in its work to help the Department of Housing serve individuals applying for the UniteCT Eviction Prevention Fund Program, the school said in a statement."This two-year extension is truly exciting," Jennifer Gerarda Brown, dean of Quinnipiac University School of Law, said in a statement. "It allows us to continue our focus on providing thoughtful and empathetic mediation services to some of our most vulnerable fellow citizens facing housing instability."Specifically, the money will be used for the project's day-to-day operations such as the scheduling software and stipends for the mediators, according to Brendan C. Holt, the project's executive director.HMMP aims to prevent eviction and build and repair landlord-tenant relationships by facilitating a dialogue between the parties, according to the school. Law students participating in HMMP observe experienced mediators and sometimes assist with process design, Holt said in a recent interview with Law360 Pulse.Holt has been the program's executive director since it began in February 2021 and is also the director of a mediation clinic that runs parallel to HMMP. He is also an adjunct at the school and has a small private practice.The project's cases come directly from the Department of Housing, Holt said. People reach out to the state through its website when they're in need, whether it's landlords or tenants, and then the state screens people to see if they qualify, according to Holt. The department then determines the amount people might have available to address how much they owe and puts the project in contact with those individuals to schedule mediation.Individuals only qualify for mediation if a landlord has filed a notice to quit, a written notice demanding the tenant vacate the premises within a set amount of time, Holt said. Most often, if the project's mediation doesn't resolve the back rent, the matter will head to court where the parties may have interactions with a neutral party there before seeing a judge, Holt said.HMMP is focused on both landlords and tenants, something Holt says is key."The key to our process is getting them both to communicate with each other, having a conversation which was facilitated by an impartial party to see what they can come up with," Holt said. "Every relationship is so unique and the needs of the landlords and the tenants are never the same, even if they look similar on paper."The ability to communicate what the situation is and what is possible can help people come up with options based on their relationships, Holt said.The program's primary mediator is associate director Berta Holmes, a non-attorney who spent 18 years working for Community Mediation Inc., where she mediated landlord-tenant disputes."The beauty of this process is that there is not a requirement of being a lawyer or a certain particular training," Holt said. "Mediation is kind of an art and a skill in and of itself a lot of different professions can lend strengths to and bring different insights to."The work is being done statewide through the use of Zoom, Holt said. He had been skeptical of online dispute resolution even though he knew people were doing it in other contexts at high levels, but he's found it to be an amazing thing for many people.Holt has found that doing online dispute resolution has allowed the clinic's reach to be greater without the need to have outposts throughout the state."We can send a link from wherever we need to and people don't have to travel to us, and these are folks that are already experiencing traumatic events and instability," Holt said. "People can have conversations from places where they're comfortable … so they really prepare to do great work. I found that lessens the anxiety and makes our work a little bit easier to get to the relationships and the issues."The clinic itself is open to second- and third-year law students and runs between five and 12 students a semester, depending on case flow and schedules lining up, Holt said. This semester, students have yet to have any observations as the beginning of the semester is front loaded with readings and discussions aimed at helping students understand the processes, according to Holt.Students in the clinic are less direct mediators most of the time, Holt said, and play a more observational role due to the style, experience and preference of Holmes. There's always the possibility students could become co-mediators based on how their first few observations go.Holt attributed this to the fact that sometimes when people haven't worked together before, there's a learning process."We would never want to sacrifice client experience and efficiency if the mediator didn't think that they were ready to co-mediate, but also ... some parties would rather not have many observers," Holt said. "Even though this is a robust learning experience for the students, we always respect the wishes of the participants."As for the project's future, Holt hopes to continue working with the Department of Housing but aspires to find conditional community partners to see whether they could move their work and mediations upstream instead of later in the process."If we're working with folks at a different point in time or different community organizations or agencies or other nonprofits that might see the need before we currently see the need, or maybe before the department of housing currently sees the need, and try to find a way to do that kind of more holistic work as well … just expanding the way we can help the folks in these positions," Holt said.--Editing by John C. Davenport.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.