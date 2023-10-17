Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Snell & Wilmer Adds Condon Tobin Bankruptcy Pro In Dallas

By James Mills · October 17, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT

Snell & Wilmer LLP is expanding its Texas team, bringing in a Condon Tobin Sladek Thornton Nerenberg PLLC bankruptcy expert as counsel in its Dallas office....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Texas legal trends in Lexis

Discover

pulse promo These Firms Are The 2023 Social Impact Leaders

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Key Moments In Lead-Up To Allen & Overy-Shearman MergerTexas Pulse
  2. Quinn Emanuel To Give US Associates Special Fall Bonuses Texas Pulse
  3. Clifford Chance Adds Kirkland, Simpson Thacher Energy ProsTexas Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Women in Law Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact