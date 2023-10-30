Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Goldman Sachs Asks Court To Ignore Objector To $215M Deal

By Abby Wargo · October 30, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT

Goldman Sachs has urged a New York federal judge to place the final stamp of approval on a $215 million settlement between the company and female attorneys to end a 13-year-old...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New York legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

pulse promo These Firms Are The 2023 Social Impact Leaders

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Orrick Continues Financial Services Growth With NY AdditionNew York Pulse
  2. Cleary Promotes 15 Partners WorldwideNew York Pulse
  3. McDermott Will & Emery Adds Ex-IRS Litigator As PartnerNew York Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Women in Law Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact