BU Law Will Start Offering AI Certificate In Fall 2026

By Sarah Martinson | 2025-11-04 14:52:37 -0500 ·
Boston University School of Law will begin offering a certificate in artificial intelligence for law practice in fall 2026 to prepare students for using the technology in their legal careers.

The school said Monday that as part of the program, students will get hands-on AI training with tools like Harvey and Claude over the course of three years while earning their law degrees.

In addition, law students will learn to craft complaints, motions and other legal documents using AI tools, according to the school.

Stephen Marks, vice dean at BU Law, said in a statement that lawyers need to know how to deploy AI tools "responsibly and effectively."

"These technologies present extraordinary opportunities but also significant risks. Our program will ensure that BU Law graduates are equipped to navigate both — using AI to enhance their practice while maintaining the highest ethical and professional standards," he said.

The school's announcement comes as lawyers continue to get in trouble for submitting court filings with AI-generated errors.

Earlier this year, the University of San Francisco School of Law said it is incorporating generative AI into its legal research and writing program, and Drake University announced the launch of an AI law certificate program.

In September, legal AI platform Harvey announced that several law schools, including BU Law, joined its program to bring generative AI training to future lawyers.

While some law schools are offering AI courses and learning opportunities, a few law firms are hosting AI hackathons to get new associates up to speed on the technology.

--Editing by Nicole Bleier.


