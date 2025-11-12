Coinbase To Move To Texas, Citing 'Litigious' Delaware

Coinbase told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that the cryptocurrency exchange is leaving Delaware to reincorporate in Texas, citing the "increasingly litigious environment in Delaware" and the Lone...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now