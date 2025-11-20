Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Husch Blackwell Adds Jackson Walker RE Pro In Texas

By Lynn LaRowe · November 20, 2025, 3:16 PM EST

Husch Blackwell LLP announced Thursday that it is continuing to expand its national real estate practice with the addition of an attorney in Austin, Texas, who came aboard from Jackson Walker...

