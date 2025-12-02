Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

U. Of Chicago AI Lab Launches Tenant Rights Platform

This article has been saved to your Favorites!
By Matt Perez | 2025-12-02 09:35:35 -0500 ·
The University of Chicago Law School announced Monday the launch of a free artificial intelligence tool designed by students to help renters understand their leases and legal rights.

The software, LeaseChat, was developed through the school's Artificial Intelligence Lab, which was introduced in August prior to the fall semester with a mandate to develop and build a chatbot to help renters nationwide.

Kimball Dean Parker, founder and chief executive of legal tech company SixFifty as well as head of the university's AI Lab, said in a statement Monday: "It's difficult for renters to know their legal rights because they need to understand both the law and their lease. LeaseChat helps with both. Our hope is that this tool can level the playing field and help millions of renters to know and exercise their rights."

Users can upload their leases and the software will analyze the terms and point out red flags. Users can also ask an AI chatbot follow-up questions. The software takes into account the renter's location to identify city and state laws that may be applicable, including timing for repairs, notice requirements and deposit return rules. LeaseChat additionally drafts letters to landlords.

"The AI Lab provides a unique learning experience for our students to build and launch an AI product," said Adam Chilton, dean of the law school. "It also produces a tremendous public benefit that can help millions of people across the nation."

Ten law students participated in the LeaseChat project. The group built the tool during the fall semester, researching the law, coding the platform, designing the user interface and conducting outreach.

"The AI Lab has helped open my eyes to what the latest technology can do and what it's like to build an AI product for a population that needs help," Nanako Watanabe, a law student participating in the AI Lab, said in Monday's announcement. "It's one of the most meaningful experiences I've had in law school."

Since the emergence of generative AI, the technology has made its way to law schools. Institutions like Washington University School of Law and Arizona State University's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law have added AI courses to their curricula. Stanford's Legal Innovation through Frontier Technology lab, or liftlab, seeks to increase access to legal services in the private sector by using artificial intelligence and other burgeoning technologies.

--Editing by Robert Rudinger.


For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

pulse promo The 2025 Law360 Pulse Compensation Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Litera Moves To New Chicago Office Amid ExpansionLegal Tech
  2. Ropes & Gray Incentivizes AI Experiments With Billable HoursLegal Tech
  3. MatterAlert Parent Co. PaayaTech Rebrands CorpSync's LogoLegal Tech

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority Law360 Healthcare Authority Law360 Bankruptcy Authority

Rankings

Leaderboard Analytics Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Women in Law Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact