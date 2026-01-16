Legal Services At Highest Risk Of IT Intrusions, Report Says

Account-compromising cyberthreats increased 389% between 2024 to 2025 among cybersecurity provider eSentire Inc.'s clients, with legal services seeing the highest proportion of information technology and helpdesk impersonation attacks, the company said...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now