Norton Rose Adds Bradley Arant's Dallas Leader In 4-Atty Hire

Norton Rose Fulbright has added four attorneys from Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, including the managing partner of the latter's Dallas office, strengthening the former firm's corporate, mergers and acquisitions and...
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