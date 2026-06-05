ADT Pregnancy Bias Suit Paused Over DQ Denial Objection

A Georgia federal judge paused a former security company worker's lawsuit alleging she was harassed and ultimately fired because of her pregnancy, saying the court needs time to consider allegations that...
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