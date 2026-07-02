AI Law Firm Manifest Law Hires Immigration Assoc. President

Manifest Law, an immigration firm built around its legal artificial intelligence software Manifest OS, announced Wednesday that the sitting president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association joined as president of immigration...
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