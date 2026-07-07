Ga. Justices Disbar Lawyer Over Child Welfare Guilty Plea

The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday disbarred an attorney for violating the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct after he pled guilty in August 2025 to one count of endangering the welfare...
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