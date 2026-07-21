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Warner Bros., HBO Win $105K Atty Fees For 'FBoy' IP Defense

By Craig Clough · July 21, 2026, 9:59 PM EDT

A New York federal judge Monday awarded HBO and others more than $105,000 in attorney fees and costs after finding the reality TV show "FBoy Island" and documentary "Fake Famous" are...

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