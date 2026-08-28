Leech Tishman Hires Former K&L Gates Finance Exec As CFO

Leech Tishman has boosted its leadership team with the recent addition of a former controller for K&L Gates LLP who joins his new firm's Pittsburgh office to help manage its finances...
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