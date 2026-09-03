Phil Berger Jr. Won't Seek Reelection To NC High Court

North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr. said Thursday that he will not seek another term in 2028, meaning the Republican justice will leave the state's highest court after...
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