NY State Bar Awards 2 Attorneys For Family Law Reform

The New York State Bar Association recently presented the Howard Levine Award for Excellence in Juvenile Justice and Child Welfare to two esteemed family law reformers, Christine Sabino Kiesel and Dawne...
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