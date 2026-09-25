Del. Chancery Bars Ex-CareOne GC's Fee Advance Claim

CareOne's former general counsel cannot get an advancement of legal fees and expenses after his former employer sued him, Delaware's Court of Chancery has ruled, noting that the lawyer is asking...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now