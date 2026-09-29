Baker McKenzie Alum Launches Arbitrator Practice

Longtime Baker McKenzie partner David Zaslowsky has announced that he will retire from the law firm Wednesday to launch an independent arbitrator practice, saying that he has been at the firm...
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