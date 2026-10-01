Gunster Expands Florida Footprint With 28-Atty Firm Tie-Up

Florida business law firm Gunster on Thursday announced it has absorbed Icard Merrill, adding 28 attorneys across two offices and expanding its reach along the state's west coast....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now