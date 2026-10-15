Legal Action Center Holding Public Interest Awards Benefit

The Legal Action Center is hosting its 2026 Arthur Liman Public Interest Awards Benefit on Nov. 16 at Tribeca Rooftop in Manhattan to support its work providing free legal services, advancing...
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