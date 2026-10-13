Metropolitan Black Bar Association Appoints New President

The Metropolitan Black Bar Association recently installed Justina K. Rivera, supervising attorney of Chubb's New York City house counsel firm, as its 24th president during its 2026 installation ceremony in Manhattan....
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