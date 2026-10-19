Goodwin Expands Philadelphia Office By Nearly 8,000SF

Three years after moving into its Philadelphia office, Goodwin Procter LLP is adding nearly 8,000 square feet to the location to accommodate the firm's growth since entering the market....
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