Trenk Isabel Hires Away Post Polak's Land Use Chair In NJ

Trenk Isabel Siddiqi & Shahdanian PC has brought on the chair of Post Polak PA's land use, real estate and redevelopment practice to join the New Jersey firm's land use and...
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