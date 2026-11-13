Sheppard Adds Foley Sports And Entertainment Duo In Texas

Sheppard has added a pair of partners in Texas to its sports industry team and its entertainment, technology and advertising practice group, who came aboard from Foley & Lardner LLP....
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