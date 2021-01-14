Meet The New Trustee Of NJ's Fund For Client Protection

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 1:52 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has appointed Norberto A. Garcia to serve as trustee of the state's Lawyers' Fund for Client Protection, and he's planning on drawing from his background in ethics to give back to the public during his five-year term. A partner at Chatham firm Blume Forte Fried Zerres & Molinari PC, Garcia began his term as trustee on New Year's Day, but his appointment was announced by the state judiciary on Jan. 11. After an ethics committee finds an attorney defrauded a client, Garcia, along with six other trustees, determines who is eligible for reimbursement and how much...

