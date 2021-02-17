Perkins Coie Names New Managing Partner For Dallas Office

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 2:29 PM EST) -- Perkins Coie LLP has named as managing partner of its Dallas office a corporate and securities attorney who joined the firm last year from K&L Gates LLP. Jill Louis will head an office that focuses on handling business and technology matters for a broad range of companies based in Texas and elsewhere, according to Perkins Coie's Feb. 10 announcement. She succeeds Dean Harvey, who has joined Perkins Coie's management committee. Louis focuses her legal practice on assisting clients with private equity and corporate matters such as mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and transportation infrastructure transactions, according to Perkins Coie. "I'm thrilled...

