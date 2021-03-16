Conn. Court Upholds Atty's Suspension For Misusing Funds

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Appellate Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court's one-year suspension of a Wallingford, Connecticut, attorney for misusing trust funds to pay business and personal expenses from Comcast, TransAmerica, the U.S. Treasury and the Mohegan Sun Casino. A three-judge panel found that the Superior Court didn't wait too long to hold a hearing on a 2016 Connecticut disciplinary counsel complaint against Frank Cannatelli for misusing funds from interest on lawyers' trust accounts and didn't abuse its authority by suspending him for one year, rejecting Cannatelli's argument that the court had to hold a hearing within 60 days after the complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS