NJ County Prosecutor Joins O'Toole Scrivo As Partner

By Nick Muscavage (February 1, 2022, 7:18 AM EST) -- After working as a prosecutor for nearly 20 years in New Jersey, most recently as the chief law enforcement officer in Somerset County, Michael H. Robertson is switching to private practice, joining O'Toole Scrivo LLC to expand its white collar criminal defense and government investigations group. Robertson, who was tapped as Somerset County prosecutor in 2016 by then-Gov. Chris Christie, joined Cedar Grove, New Jersey-based O'Toole Scrivo on Tuesday as a partner in its white collar criminal defense and government investigations group. As his five-year term as prosecutor came to an end in December, Robertson began thinking about transitioning to private...

