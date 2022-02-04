White And Williams Grows Conn. Office With Real Estate Atty

By Sameer Rao (February 4, 2022, 3:39 PM EST) -- The Stamford, Connecticut, office that White and Williams LLP opened last summer has grown its transactional capacity with the recent lateral addition of a commercial real estate specialist and former Vicente Sederberg LLP partner. The firm on Thursday announced that Eric A. Sauter is the latest partner to join its lone Connecticut office, which it launched in August. Sauter arrives at the largely-Northeastern U.S. law firm with about 14 years of legal professional experience, including over four in partnership of different law firms' commercial real estate practices. Sauter's own practice focuses on commercial real estate transactions, as well as other related corporate...

