Sills Cummis Brings Back Corporate Law Pro

By Nick Muscavage (February 16, 2022, 3:10 PM EST) -- Sills Cummis & Gross PC has recently brought on a corporate law veteran who is rejoining the Newark, New Jersey-based firm after spending 12 years as a partner with Brown Moskowitz & Kallen PC. Fred M. Tudor began his legal career in 1987 when he joined Sills Cummis as an attorney, eventually becoming a partner before leaving in 2000 for an in-house role at an information technology consulting company. "It feels very comfortable to be back at Sills Cummis — even though there are new faces since the last time I was here," he told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday. "The firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS