Beltway Moves: Validity Finance, Dentons, Irell & Manella

By Justin Wise (April 22, 2022, 12:26 PM EDT) -- A full stock of cases in areas such as international arbitration is attracting litigation funders to Washington, D.C., with Validity Finance announcing that it is opening an office in the region as part of the firm's expansion. Several law firms, meanwhile, remained active on the recruiting front in the nation's capital in April. Dentons and Irell & Manella LLP made splashy hires in the lobbying and intellectual property spaces. Former Squire Patton Boggs LLP policy adviser and ex-U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., became Dentons' senior policy director, while ex-Federal Circuit Judge Kathleen O'Malley joined Irell & Manella as of counsel....

