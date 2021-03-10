Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Top Conn. State Atty Opposes Prosecutor Accountability Bill

By Sarah Martinson · March 10, 2021, 4:47 PM EST

Connecticut's top state prosecutor on Wednesday opposed a bill proposing new prosecution standards and accountability measures, telling lawmakers during a state judiciary committee meeting that the proposed legislation would limit prosecutorial...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Benefits of becoming a subscriber:

  • Access to all articles
  • Receive our daily newsletters
  • Build custom alerts on any search topic
  • Search by all national and regional topics

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Attached Documents

Useful Tools & Links

Related Sections

Companies

×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority