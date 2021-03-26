Texas Judge Won't Enjoin Austin's Mask Mandate

Travis County District Judge Lora Livingston — who declined to enjoin the measure last week and instead set the matter for a hearing — made her ruling Friday afternoon following a temporary injunction hearing that lasted about three hours.
Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Austin's mayor, and the Travis County judge and health director for failing to lift the mask mandate after he sent a letter March 10 telling them to rescind it. Paxton said in a tweet that he sued the officials after they "blew me off" in response to the demand that they lift the mask mandate.
The latest order from Gov. Greg Abbott says that "no person may be required by any jurisdiction to wear or to mandate the wearing of a face covering."
In the lawsuit, which is seeking temporary and permanent injunctive relief, Texas argues that under the Texas Disaster Act, only the governor and "not an assortment of thousands of county judges, city mayors and local health officials" has sole responsibility for leading the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Texas is represented by Todd Dickerson and Christopher Hilton of the Texas Attorney General's Office.
Austin is represented by Samer S. Birring, Sara Schaefer and Meghan L. Riley of the City of Austin Law Department.
Travis County is represented by Leslie W. Dippel, Sherine E. Thomas and Cynthia W. Veidt of the Travis County Attorney's Office.
The case is State of Texas v. City of Austin et al., case number D-1-GN-21-001046, in the 261st District Court of Travis County, Texas.
