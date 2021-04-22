Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Maynard Opens Atlanta Office With 2 Ex-DLA Piper Partners

By Emily Sides · April 22, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT

Maynard Cooper & Gale LLP is the latest law firm to open a new office in Atlanta and has brought on two former DLA Piper partners to lead its first foray...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Porzio Bromberg Snags Retired NJ Superior Court Judge Daily Litigation
  2. Supporting Associates Amid Pandemic's Mental Health TollDaily Litigation
  3. BigLaw Attys Clamor To Snap Up Litigation Funding JobsDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority