Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Davis Wright Hires Former AUSA For White Collar Practice

By Craig Clough · April 22, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP has added an experienced former assistant U.S. attorney with extensive white collar and health care fraud experience to its Los Angeles office as a partner, the firm...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest California legal trends in Lexis

Discover

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Virus Dims Job Prospects For Recent Law Grads, ABA FindsCalifornia Pulse
  2. BigLaw Attys Clamor To Snap Up Litigation Funding JobsCalifornia Pulse
  3. Jones Day Nabs Venable Trial Atty In LACalifornia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority