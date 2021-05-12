Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Judge Charged With Amending Search Warrant By Phone

By Nick Muscavage · May 12, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT

A New Jersey municipal court judge working in West Deptford, who was reprimanded earlier this year, was recently charged by a judicial tribunal after he allegedly amended a search warrant over...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New Jersey legal trends in Lexis

Discover

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. NJ Judge Charged With Amending Search Warrant By PhoneNew Jersey Pulse
  2. Prominent Health Care Atty Returns To McCarter & English New Jersey Pulse
  3. Greenberg Traurig Adds NJ Associate, Latest In Wave Of HiresNew Jersey Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority