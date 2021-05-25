Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Meet The Attorneys Leading Cuomo's Impeachment Probe

By Marco Poggio · May 25, 2021, 11:01 AM EDT

The Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP attorneys investigating New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as part of an impeachment probe ordered by the New York State Assembly are a handful of seasoned...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New York legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Meet The Attorneys Leading Cuomo's Impeachment ProbeNew York Pulse
  2. NY Public Defenders Ask Leaders To Protect Parental RightsNew York Pulse
  3. Cuomo Nominates Singas, Cannataro For NY High CourtNew York Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority