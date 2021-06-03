Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

A.Y. Strauss Absorbs Real Estate Boutique, Nabs 2 Partners

By Nick Muscavage · June 3, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT

Roseland-based A.Y. Strauss is expanding its ranks after a real estate boutique merged with the firm and a commercial attorney was snagged in the same week.

On Tuesday, the firm announced...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New Jersey legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Former NJ Judge, Prosecutor On Starting Their Own Practice New Jersey Pulse
  2. How They Won It: McCarter Nets NJ High Court ExpungementNew Jersey Pulse
  3. Associate Salaries Poised To Hit New Highs In Hot Job MarketNew Jersey Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority