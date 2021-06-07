Monsanto Asks 11th Circ. To Create Roundup Label Precedent

In a question of first impression for the Eleventh Circuit, Roundup maker Monsanto has urged the appellate court to rule that federal law preempts state law claims alleging the company failed...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now