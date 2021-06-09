Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Western Pa. Attorney Suspended For Misuse Of Client Funds

By James Boyle · June 9, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT

An attorney in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, received a three-year suspension after he admitted that a history of mental illness and drug abuse contributed to the misappropriation of more than $74,000 of...

