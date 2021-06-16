Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ACLU of Del. Hires High-Profile Atty As New Legal Director

By Rose Krebs · June 16, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT

The American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware has hired a seasoned litigator with extensive experience representing prisoners, rape survivors, war crime victims and others as its new legal director to steer...

