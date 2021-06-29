Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Haynes and Boone Adds Capital Markets Pro In Houston

By J. Edward Moreno · June 29, 2021, 12:32 PM EDT

Haynes and Boone LLP recently hired a former Thompson & Knight corporate partner in Houston, the firm announced Monday.

Stephen Grant is joining Haynes and Boone after spending over five years...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Texas legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Baker Botts Adds Ex-Thompson & Knight Finance HeadTexas Pulse
  2. Perkins Coie Acquires Office Space In Downtown AustinTexas Pulse
  3. Texas Bar Suspends 7 Attys, Reprimands 11Texas Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority