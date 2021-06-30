Brooklyn Legal Aid Org Seeks To Form Union

Some 400 attorneys, civil advocates, social workers, investigators, support staff and other workers at the Brooklyn, New York, public defender's office are seeking to unionize with the Association of Legal Aid Attorneys, the union...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now