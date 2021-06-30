Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brooklyn Legal Aid Org Seeks To Form Union

By Emily Lever · June 30, 2021, 1:47 PM EDT

Some 400 attorneys, civil advocates, social workers, investigators, support staff and other workers at the Brooklyn, New York, public defender's office are seeking to unionize with the Association of Legal Aid Attorneys, the union...

