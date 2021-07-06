Boston Taps Nixon Peabody To Defend Suit By Fired Top Cop

Boston has shaken up its legal team by hiring attorneys from Nixon Peabody LLP to defend against claims that acting Mayor Kim Janey illegally rushed to judgment by firing the police commissioner...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now